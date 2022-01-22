Wind, rain arrive to Phoenix-area after steady period of dry weather

Rain and wind made their way over the Phoenix area Saturday night, bringing some much-needed wet weather to the Valley after a steady period of dry weather.

Tracking the Jan. 22 storm, the National Weather Service, said just before 6:50 p.m. that the showers are near Casa Grande, and another storm developed near the Goodyear area.

We can prepare for strong winds, lots of rain, and possibly hail along with lightning.

"With warming surface temps this afternoon and colder air aloft, there's just enough support for lightning. We have seen a couple strikes and flashes this afternoon …" NWS tweeted.

By about 8:15 p.m., NWS says the storms are weakening and a system was headed to Florence, but we can still expect to see some light showers and gusty winds.

