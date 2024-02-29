First lady Jill Biden Wisconsin visit; Milwaukee, Waukesha trips

First lady Jill Biden is visiting southeastern Wisconsin Sunday, March 3.

The first lady landed at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport around 1 p.m.

Biden delivered remarks at a political event in Waukesha around 2 p.m.

According to the Biden-Harris Campaign, she is in Wisconsin as part of her battleground states tour launching Women for Biden-Harris, a national organizing program to reach and mobilize women across the country to reelect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Milwaukee County Board Chair Marcelia Nicholson, Senator Tammy Baldwin and Krystal Judah also spoke at the event.

She was last in the Badger State just about two weeks ago; the first lady traveled to Green Bay on Friday, Feb. 16 to discuss education. The first lady joined a roundtable to spotlight efforts to expand career-connected learning in high school and college.