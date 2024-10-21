First responders who took part in Havasupai flood rescue efforts honored by Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs

article

The Brief Governor Katie Hobbs gave out awards to first responders who took part in evacuation efforts at Havasupai Flooding in the area back in August stranded a number of hikers, and left one woman dead.



Months after a monsoon storm that led to serious flash flooding in the Havasupai area, Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs is honoring the first responders who helped with evacuation efforts.

The flood, which happened on August 22, destroyed bridges and walkways, and left a number of hikers stranded. It also left one woman, Chenoa Nickerson of Gilbert, dead.

Gov. Hobbs, who personally visited the site shortly after the incident, said in a statement at the time the flood damage and the impact is ‘devastating.’

The awards that were handed out on Oct. 21 officially recognize the brave actions of five National Guard crew members and the tribal liaison for the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs, who worked together to rescue those who were trapped. The ceremony also recognized Havasupai tribal community members who helped coordinate the rescue efforts.