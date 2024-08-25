Chenoa Nickerson: Gilbert woman's body found days after being swept away by Havasu Creek flooding

The Brief The body of Chenoa Nickerson, a woman from Gilbert, was found nearly 20 miles from where she was swept away by floodwaters. She went missing on Aug. 22 and was found on Aug. 25. NPS and the Coconino County Medical Examiner's Office will investigate her death.



The body of a missing hiker was found following flash flooding that took over Grand Canyon's Havasu Creek.

The National Park Service (NPS) says 33-year-old Chenoa Nickerson was swept into Havasu Creek after flash flooding hit the area on Aug. 22. Nickerson was not wearing a life jacket when she was swept into the creek a half mile above the Colorado River confluence, NPS said.

She was found on Aug. 25 around 11:30 a.m. about 18.7 miles from where she went missing.

Nickerson, NPS says, "was discovered by a commercial river trip near river mile 176 in the Colorado River. Park rangers responded and recovered the body, which was transported to the rim by helicopter and transferred to the Coconino County Medical Examiner."

The NPS and Coconino County Medical Examiner are investigating.

Chenoa Nickerson (NPS)

Map of where the flooding happened: