Gilbert woman missing after flash flooding hit Grand Canyon

The Brief Chenoa Nickerson, a 33-year-old Gilbert woman, is believed to be missing after flash flooding hit Havasu Creek in the Grand Canyon. Nickerson was not wearing a life jacket when she was swept into the creek, officials said.



Crews are searching for a East Valley woman who is believed to be missing in the Grand Canyon.

The National Park Service says 33-year-old Chenoa Nickerson was swept into Havasu Creek after flash flooding hit the area on Aug. 22.

Nickerson was not wearing a life jacket when she was swept into the creek a half mile above the Colorado River confluence, officials said.

Chenoa Nickerson (NPS)

"The flash flood, which occurred shortly before 1:30 p.m., led to several hikers being stranded in the affected area," NPS said. "Rescue efforts began promptly, with an initial flight taking off before 3 p.m. to assist individuals stranded both below and above Beaver Falls."

Nickerson is 5'8", 190 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information, you're asked to call NPS at 888-653-0009.

The Source Information for this story was provided by the Grand Canyon National Park in a news release.

Map of Havasu Creek