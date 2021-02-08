Five people in custody after I-10 police chase near Casa Grande

Five people have been taken into custody after a police chase on the I-10 on Feb. 8.

The situation began Monday morning near milepost 185, which lies between Phoenix and Casa Grande.

The Arizona Dept. of Public Safety says a driver in a white Buick failed to pull over for law enforcement during an attempted traffic stop.

Troopers successfully used spike strips to stop to car, causing the vehicle to lose a tire. However, the driver continued to head westbound down the freeway.

Officers were able to use a pit maneuver to stop the car near milepost 175 and took five people into custody.

Border Patrol is helping with the investigation.

Advertisement

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.