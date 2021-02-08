Five people in custody after I-10 police chase near Casa Grande
PHOENIX - Five people have been taken into custody after a police chase on the I-10 on Feb. 8.
The situation began Monday morning near milepost 185, which lies between Phoenix and Casa Grande.
The Arizona Dept. of Public Safety says a driver in a white Buick failed to pull over for law enforcement during an attempted traffic stop.
Troopers successfully used spike strips to stop to car, causing the vehicle to lose a tire. However, the driver continued to head westbound down the freeway.
Officers were able to use a pit maneuver to stop the car near milepost 175 and took five people into custody.
Border Patrol is helping with the investigation.
