Five people in custody after I-10 police chase near Casa Grande

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Police Chases
PHOENIX - Five people have been taken into custody after a police chase on the I-10 on Feb. 8.

The situation began Monday morning near milepost 185, which lies between Phoenix and Casa Grande.

The Arizona Dept. of Public Safety says a driver in a white Buick failed to pull over for law enforcement during an attempted traffic stop.

Troopers successfully used spike strips to stop to car, causing the vehicle to lose a tire. However, the driver continued to head westbound down the freeway.

Officers were able to use a pit maneuver to stop the car near milepost 175 and took five people into custody.

Border Patrol is helping with the investigation.

