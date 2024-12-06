Flagstaff Police search for 2 suspects believed to be involved in a shooting near NAU

The Brief Flagstaff and NAU police are searching for two suspects seen running from a crime scene on Dec. 6. Both young men are believed to be involved in a shooting that happened earlier in the day. A high concentration of police were seen in an area just north of the Northern Arizona University campus.



Authorities in Flagstaff are searching for two suspects seen on survaillance footage running from a crime scene on Friday, Dec. 6.

According to a Facebook post by Flagstaff Police, the two young men were seen running from the site of a shooting near Route 66 and Black Bird Roost.

The area is just north of the main campus of Northern Arizona University.

Police presence in the area was increased as the search was conducted.

The two young men are believed to be Native American and were seen on the footage with dark, baggy clothes.

They are believed to be armed and dangerous.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 News for updates.