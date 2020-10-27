Flagstaff Police: Severe cold temperatures contributed to 2 deaths in the area

article

Cold weather conditions in parts of Northern Arizona are believed to have been factors in the deaths of two people in Flagstaff, according to police officials there.

According to a statement released on Oct. 27, officers found 61-year-old Timothy M. Begay of Flagstaff unresponsive and not breathing in an area south of the intersection of Route 66 and Milton Road. He was declared dead by medical personnel on scene.

A second person, identified by police as 39-year-old Ferris C. Poleahla of Flagfstaff, was found in the bathroom of the west side of Bushmaster Park, which is located on the eastern side of the city. Poleahla was taken to Flagstaff Medical Center, where he was declared dead.

"The recent snow storm on October 26, 2020 brought severe wind and freezing temperatures. Both individuals were in inconspicuous locations, not readily visible to the public," read a portion of the statement.

Officials say there does not appear to be any suspicious circumstances with the two deaths, which are being investigated by Flagstaff Police's Criminal Investigations Unit.

According to the National Weather Service's Flagstaff office, The high temperature on Oct. 26 was 38°F, which is 20 degrees lower than the normal value of 58°F.

This story was reported on from Phoenix.

