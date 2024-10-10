Flood Fire prompts evacuations in Pinal County

article

The Brief Residents in the Panther Butte neighborhood near Oracle Junction in Pinal County should evacuate due to a wildfire. The Flood Fire has burned an estimated 500 acres. Downed power lines reportedly started the fire.



Some residents near Oracle Junction in Pinal County have been ordered to evacuate their homes due to a growing wildfire.

Downed power lines sparked the Flood Fire sparked on Oct. 9 near Highway 79, the Golder Ranch Fire District wrote on Facebook.

As of 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday night, the fire had burned 500 acres and there was no threat to any structures. However, officials say high winds overnight "significantly increased fire activity."

As a result, residents in the Panther Butte neighborhood near South Palo Verde Ranch and East Chief Butte Roads have been ordered to evacuate.

