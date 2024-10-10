Expand / Collapse search

Flood Fire prompts evacuations in Pinal County

Updated  October 10, 2024 6:58am MST
FOX 10 Phoenix
The Flood Fire in Pinal County. (Photo by Golder Ranch Fire District)

PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. - Some residents near Oracle Junction in Pinal County have been ordered to evacuate their homes due to a growing wildfire.

Downed power lines sparked the Flood Fire sparked on Oct. 9 near Highway 79, the Golder Ranch Fire District wrote on Facebook.

As of 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday night, the fire had burned 500 acres and there was no threat to any structures. However, officials say high winds overnight "significantly increased fire activity."

As a result, residents in the Panther Butte neighborhood near South Palo Verde Ranch and East Chief Butte Roads have been ordered to evacuate.

