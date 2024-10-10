Flood Fire prompts evacuations in Pinal County
PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. - Some residents near Oracle Junction in Pinal County have been ordered to evacuate their homes due to a growing wildfire.
Downed power lines sparked the Flood Fire sparked on Oct. 9 near Highway 79, the Golder Ranch Fire District wrote on Facebook.
As of 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday night, the fire had burned 500 acres and there was no threat to any structures. However, officials say high winds overnight "significantly increased fire activity."
As a result, residents in the Panther Butte neighborhood near South Palo Verde Ranch and East Chief Butte Roads have been ordered to evacuate.
