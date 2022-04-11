Expand / Collapse search
Florida babysitter put child in dryer, spun him around, deputies say

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 10:49AM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 35 Orlando
amber_chapman article

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A Lake County woman has been arrested after the sheriff's office says she put a child she was caring for in a dryer and spun him around inside. 

Amber Chapman, 35, of Eustis, is facing an aggravated child abuse charge. 

According to an arrest affidavit, on Feb. 1, the 4-year-old child was brought to UF Health Leesburg Hospital where the boy reportedly stated that "Miss Amber" put him in the dryer with towels, and he spun around.

During an interview with the victim on Feb. 7, the boy told investigators that Chapman put him in a dryer, closed the door and he "went round and round," according to the arrest affidavit. Chapman then reportedly opened the door, closed it, and spun the boy again.

While being examined for injuries at the Children's Advocacy Center, the medical staff stated that the boy had several bruises to his face, back and ears. 

The arrest affidavit stated that probable cause exists for Chapman to be arrested for child abuse. 

