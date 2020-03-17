Florida closing bars, nightclubs for 30 days; issues sweeping changes for restaurants, beaches

article

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced tighter guidelines for the state, including closing all bars and nightclubs for 30 days. The closure begins at 5 p.m. Tuesday. The decision comes after nearly 200 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The decision comes on St. Patrick’s Day, when bars are usually packed in celebration. The governor said Tuesday morning, despite the "social distancing" recommendation by the CDC and White House, Florida officials noticed there are still large groups of people congregating at bars.

“We view that as something that could be problematic for the spread the virus. If they’re not meeting in these big groups, the chance that they will pass it on is less,” DeSantis said.

He added that all restaurants must now be at 50-percent capacity and seating must be staggered. Employers are also required to screen all employees.

For the past few days, Florida beaches were busy, and DeSantis said it's another crowded situation he wants to scale back on. He said the state will apply the CDC guidance of no groups of more than 10 on a beach.

“I think the steps we’re taking will really reduce density, reduce crowds,” the governor added.

He said the sweeping changes give cities and counties flexibility to take it a step further, in which they did. Following the governor's announcement, Miami Beach announced the closure of all restaurant dining rooms and gyms. In Orlando, city officials imposed a ban of on-site alcohol sales at all venues, including restaurants, through the end of March.

He also called for Florida universities to do online classes for the remainder of the spring semester. The Board of Governors is expected to draft a plan. The governor's decision comes after four University of Florida students tested positive for coronavirus. There are now 192 people who tested positive for coronavirus.

The latest sixth Floridian to die from coronavirus was a 77-year-old man at a Broward County assisted living facility. The governor said he passed away Monday evening. Officials did not name the assisted living facility or the patient.

If you feel sick

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

