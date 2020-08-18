Expand / Collapse search
Florida deputies replace waitress' stolen bicycle for commute to work

Published 
Fl
FOX News
article

Traffic Crash Investigator Susie Dorio, Major Brian Hester and Nikki with the new wheels, pictured. (St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office)

Where there’s a will, there’s a way – and if you’re lucky, there might be a new bike, too.

Two Florida deputies worked in tandem to give a local waitress a new bicycle after hers was stolen, forcing her to commute on foot for 30 minutes each way.

“Meet Nikki. She works full time as a waitress and was riding her bike to work each day,” the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook last week. “Recently, her bike was stolen and instead of giving up, she decided she would walk the half an hour to and from work each day.”

After learning of the server’s story, Traffic Crash Investigator Susie Dorio and Major Brian Hester surprised the woman with new wheels on Friday.

“Keep up the hard work Nikki!” the sheriff’s office said.

Bicycle sales have surged as the coronavirus pandemic continues, as a popular alternative to public transportation and a great way to get moving in the great outdoors.

Across the country, bicycle inventory at superstores like Walmart and Target has sold out in recent months, as business booms at smaller shops for affordable "family" bikes, The Associated Press reports, per Fox 5.

“People quite frankly have panicked, and they’re buying bikes like toilet paper,” Jay Townley, an analyst for cycling industry trends at Human Powered Solutions, commented of the cycling craze.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. Get updates on this story from FOXNews.com.