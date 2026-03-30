2nd person tests positive for measles in Coconino County, officials say

The Brief Coconino County officials say a second county resident has tested positive for measles. A list of potential exposure sites have been released by county officials.



Officials with Coconino County have announced a new list of potential measles exposure locations, after another person is confirmed to have contracted the illness.

What we know:

According to a statement that was released on March 30, the person who tested positive is a Coconino County resident. The first confirmed measles case in the county was announced on March 20.

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Why you should care:

Coconino County officials have released a list of public places where people may have been exposed to measles as a result of this second case. They include:

Officials say people who were on the bus route or at Manson Mesa High School during the aforementioned time should be on the lookout for symptoms through April 16, while those who were at the two Tuba City Regional Health Care sites during the times mentioned above should watch for symptoms through April 18.

What are the symptoms of measles?

Coconino County health officials say measles symptoms typically appear around seven to 12 days after exposure, but they can appear as late as 21 days.

Dig deeper:

Symptoms of measles include:

A high fever of less than 101°F

Cough

Feeling run down, achy

Red, watery eyes

Runny nose

A blotchy rash that usually starts on the face (starting at the hairline), extending down the body. It can also involve palms and soles.

Health officials say those experiencing symptoms should self-isolate, and contact their healthcare provider.