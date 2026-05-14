Sergeant fired after anti-ICE protest investigation; SCOTUS preserves abortion pill access | Nightly Roundup

From a Phoenix Police sergeant being fired after an anti-ICE protest investigation, to the latest in Arizona's sober living crisis, and the Supreme Court preserving access to the mifepristone abortion pill, here are your top stories for May 14, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

1. Phoenix Police sergeant fired after anti-ICE protest investigation

2. Arizona sober living crisis: 140 indicted in billion-dollar Medicaid scheme

3. Arizona Cardinals 2026 schedule released: See it here

Trey McBride #85 of the Arizona Cardinals celebrates with Pharaoh Brown #49 after a touchdown against the Houston Texans during the second quarter at NRG Stadium on December 14, 2025 in Houston, Texas.

Are you ready for some football? The Arizona Cardinals 2026 schedule has officially been released. Read more.

4. Ardrey Auditorium declared safe after bomb threat

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5. Supreme Court preserves access to mifepristone abortion pill

The Supreme Court on Thursday preserved women's access to mifepristone, a widely used abortion pill. The pill allows patients seeking abortions to obtain it through mail or at pharmacies without an in-person visit to the doctor. Read more.