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Sergeant fired after anti-ICE protest investigation; SCOTUS preserves abortion pill access | Nightly Roundup

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Updated  May 14, 2026 7:48pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix

From a Phoenix Police sergeant being fired after an anti-ICE protest investigation, to the latest in Arizona's sober living crisis, and the Supreme Court preserving access to the mifepristone abortion pill, here are your top stories for May 14, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com. 

1. Phoenix Police sergeant fired after anti-ICE protest investigation

Phoenix Police sergeant fired after anti-ICE protest investigation

Phoenix Police sergeant fired after anti-ICE protest investigation

The Phoenix Police Chief has fired a sergeant who was caught on camera wearing a mask at an anti-ICE student protest in Chandler, saying his actions shattered the department's standard of professionalism. 

2. Arizona sober living crisis: 140 indicted in billion-dollar Medicaid scheme

140 indicted in massive sober living house scheme

140 indicted in massive sober living house scheme

Arizona sees a 92% decline in fraudulent health plan billing following proactive state crackdowns.

3. Arizona Cardinals 2026 schedule released: See it here

Trey McBride #85 of the Arizona Cardinals celebrates with Pharaoh Brown #49 after a touchdown against the Houston Texans during the second quarter at NRG Stadium on December 14, 2025 in Houston, Texas.

Are you ready for some football? The Arizona Cardinals 2026 schedule has officially been released. Read more.

4. Ardrey Auditorium declared safe after bomb threat

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Bomb threat reported near NAU's Ardrey Auditorium; building evacuated
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Bomb threat reported near NAU's Ardrey Auditorium; building evacuated

Officers and K-9 units finished a thorough sweep of Ardrey Auditorium and say they found no hazardous devices or materials.

5. Supreme Court preserves access to mifepristone abortion pill

The Supreme Court on Thursday preserved women's access to mifepristone, a widely used abortion pill. The pill allows patients seeking abortions to obtain it through mail or at pharmacies without an in-person visit to the doctor. Read more.

 

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