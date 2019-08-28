Florida hunters capture 2 17-foot, 9-inch Burmese pythons on the same day

article

Florida wildlife officials say hunters have captured two huge Burmese pythons as part of the state's program to remove the invasive snakes.

Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials said on Facebook Wednesday that they're seeing double after Python Action Team members captured two 17-foot, 9-inch pythons.

Shortly after the agency posted pictures of one snake caught by Kevin Reich, colleague George Perkins showed up at the Davie office with another catch.

Perkins' python was 121 pounds, which was 40 pounds heavier than the one Reich brought in.

Gov. Ron DeSantis recently announced he's doubling the resources to remove the invasive species destroying the natural food chain in Florida's Everglades.