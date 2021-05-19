Expand / Collapse search
Fire Weather Watch
from FRI 5:00 AM MST until FRI 11:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
8
Red Flag Warning
from WED 11:00 AM MST until FRI 5:00 AM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
Red Flag Warning
from THU 11:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Red Flag Warning
from THU 12:00 PM MDT until THU 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Red Flag Warning
from THU 12:00 PM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Yuma/Martinez Lake and vicinity/Lower Colorado River Valley AZ
Wind Advisory
from THU 11:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind Advisory
from THU 11:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Wind Advisory
from THU 12:00 PM MDT until FRI 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264

Florida man charged for trying to kidnap 11-year-old girl at school bus stop

By Fox 13 News staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 13 News

Sheriff announces arrest in Escambia County attempted kidnapping

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says the ‘animal’ who tried to snatch a girl at her bus stop in West Pensacola Tuesday morning has been captured.

WEST PENSACOLA, Fla. - A 30-year-old man is charged with attempted kidnapping after investigators say he tried to grab an 11-year-old girl at her bus stop in the Florida Panhandle.

The Escambia County Sheriff's Office said the suspect, Jared Paul Stanga, is behind bars and charged with attempted kidnapping of a child under 13, aggravated assault, and battery.

Sheriff Chip Simmons said Stanga has a lengthy criminal history, including sexual abuse of a child.

"This animal is off the street," Simmons said in a press conference late Tuesday night. "We can once again applaud the efforts and resilience of that 11-year-old girl."

escambia kidnapping arrest

Jared Stanga (Photos: Escambia County Sheriff's Office)

PREVIOUS: Attempted kidnapping of 11-year-old girl caught by surveillance camera in West Pensacola

Security video showed the child sitting in the grass at her bus stop in the Pensacola area around 7 a.m. Tuesday morning, playing with blue slime.

As she waited alone for the bus, video showed a white Dodge Journey drive past, then turn around and park feet away. A man could then be seen getting out and running toward the girl, grabbing her and trying to carry her to his car.

The 11-year-old was able to fight off the man, who investigators said had a knife. The sheriff said she wiped some of the blue slime she'd been playing with at the time on the suspect's arm as she tried to escape.

Raw video: Attempted kidnapping in West Pensacola

Courtesy Escambia County Sheriff's Office

Deputies eventually tracked the vehicle down to an Escambia County home, finding the SUV freshly painted -- possibly in an attempt to evade capture.

RELATED: Camera shows 18-year-old taking Dallas 4-year-old from his bed hours before his death

When investigators took the suspect into custody Tuesday evening, the sheriff said Stanga still had blue slime on his arm.

Two weeks earlier, the victim told her principal that a man in a white vehicle had pulled up to her bus stop and talked to her. It's unclear if Stanga is the same man from that incident.