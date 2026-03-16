Seen on TV: March 16

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Monday, March 16, 2026

Cougar Shadow at Superstition Mountains

Cooper's Hawk

10525 W McDowell Road

Avondale, AZ 85392

chwinery.com

Sauce Pizza and Wine

14418 N Scottsdale Rd.

Scottsdale, Arizona 85254

www.SaucePizzaAndWine.com

The Sparkle Bar

4200 N Marshall Way #8

Scottsdale, AZ 85251

thesparklebar.com

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