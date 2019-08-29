Florida man wins $5,000 a week for life from scratch-off ticket

article

A Bradenton resident is now a millionaire after he claimed the top prize from a scratch-off ticket.

The Florida Lottery said 53-year-old Timothy Parker won after he purchased a $10 ticket to play the "$5,000 a week for life" scratch-off game.

Parker chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $4,030,000.

He purchased his ticket from Stop N Go, located at 7435 Southeast US Hwy 301 in Hawthorne. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.