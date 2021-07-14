Expand / Collapse search
Florida mother arrested for murder weeks after 2 young daughters found dead in canal

By Associated Press
Published 
Associated Press
Left: Destiny and Daysha Hogan, Center: Tinessa Hogan (Photos: Lauderhill Police)

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - A 36-year-old South Florida woman has been arrested, weeks after the bodies of her two young daughters were found floating in a canal.

Tinessa Hogan, 36, was arrested Tuesday night on two counts of first-degree murder, news outlets reported.

The bodies of Destiny Hogan, 9, and Daysha Hogan, 7, were found June 22 floating in a canal in Lauderhill, which is near Fort Lauderdale.

PREVIOUS: Police: Young girls found in South Florida canal were sisters, mother is person of interest

Residents in the area had told investigators that Hogan had offered to baptize people in the canal a day before the girls' bodies were found, police said last month.

Destiny's body was spotted first on the afternoon of June 22. Hours later, authorities found her sister's body nearby.

Authorities said last month that the family lived near the canal, and that there were no records of child welfare workers responding to the home.

It was not immediately known whether Hogan has retained a lawyer who can speak on her behalf.