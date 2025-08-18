Florida sailor declared lost at sea; Trump pushes to end mail-in voting | Nightly Roundup

article

From a Florida sailor being declared lost at sea after going overboard, to President Donald Trump calling for the end of mail-in voting, here are tonight's top stories.

1. Florida sailor declared lost at sea after going overboard: 'He truly loved the Navy'

Featured article

2. Man accused of deadly intersection shooting

Featured article

3. Arizonans react to Trump pushing to end 'corrupt' mail-in voting nationwide

Featured article

4. Rebekah Baptiste: Bodycam shows desperate moments before girl's death

Featured article

5. Lori Vallow Daybell extradited back to Idaho following Arizona convictions