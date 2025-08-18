Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Heat Warning
from WED 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, West Pinal County, East Valley, Gila River Valley, Yuma County, Deer Valley, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Tonto Basin, Superior, Rio Verde/Salt River, Northwest Pinal County, Cave Creek/New River, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Central La Paz, New River Mesa, San Carlos, Globe/Miami, Northwest Valley, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Aguila Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Kofa, North Phoenix/Glendale, Southeast Yuma County, Tonopah Desert, Central Phoenix, Parker Valley, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park
4
Extreme Heat Warning
from TUE 10:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Extreme Heat Warning
from WED 8:00 AM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Extreme Heat Watch
from WED 8:00 PM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country

Florida sailor declared lost at sea; Trump pushes to end mail-in voting | Nightly Roundup

By
Published  August 18, 2025 7:20pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

From a Florida sailor being declared lost at sea after going overboard, to President Donald Trump calling for the end of mail-in voting, here are tonight's top stories.

1. Florida sailor declared lost at sea after going overboard: 'He truly loved the Navy'

Featured

Florida sailor declared lost at sea after going overboard: 'He truly loved the Navy'
article

Florida sailor declared lost at sea after going overboard: 'He truly loved the Navy'

A 19-year-old Florida sailor, Jose Antonio Rivera Lynch IV, has been declared lost at sea after going overboard from the USS George Washington in the Timor Sea.

2. Man accused of deadly intersection shooting

Featured

Woman dies after being shot at Glendale intersection, suspect arrested
article

Woman dies after being shot at Glendale intersection, suspect arrested

Police say 33-year-old Jesus Dousten fire a single shot at the intersection of Camelback Road near 51st Avenue. The bullet struck 27-year-old Yarely Hermosillo, who later died at the hospital.

3. Arizonans react to Trump pushing to end 'corrupt' mail-in voting nationwide

Featured

Arizonans react to Trump pushing to end 'corrupt' mail-in voting nationwide
article

Arizonans react to Trump pushing to end 'corrupt' mail-in voting nationwide

President Trump announced a push to end mail-in voting, claiming the practice is "corrupt" & a hindrance to a "real democracy," a move facing criticism from officials & voters, especially in states like Arizona where more than 80% of voters vote by mail.

4. Rebekah Baptiste: Bodycam shows desperate moments before girl's death

Featured

Rebekah Baptiste: Bodycam shows desperate moments before girl's death
article

Rebekah Baptiste: Bodycam shows desperate moments before girl's death

Police body camera footage shows the final moments of 10-year-old Rebekah Baptiste's life. Her father and his girlfriend have been accused of murder and child abuse.

5. Lori Vallow Daybell extradited back to Idaho following Arizona convictions

Featured

Lori Vallow Daybell extradited back to Idaho following Arizona convictions
article

Lori Vallow Daybell extradited back to Idaho following Arizona convictions

Lori Vallow Daybell was extradited from Estrella Jail in Phoenix, out of Maricopa County Sheriff's Office's custody, and is expected to be in Idaho at any moment on Tuesday afternoon.

Nightly RoundupNewsArizona