Force of deadly crash in Tempe splits car in half

Two people are dead, and a driver was injured after a car crash in Tempe. The force of the collision was so strong that the vehicle split in two.

Tempe Police say the driver was heading south on Rural Road near Broadway Road, then crossed multiple lanes of traffic before hitting a fixed object.

Police say speed and impairment may have played a role in the collision.

"It's horrible. It's really getting crowded all around this area," said a bystander. "On my bike, I notice it especially."

No names have been released in this case.

During the investigation, all traffic on Rural Road from Broadway Road to Broadmor Drive was shut down.

Map of where the crash happened: