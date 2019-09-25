Ford expanding self-driving vehicle program to Austin

Ford has announced plans to expand its self driving program to Austin.

The company is working closely with the city to ensure that self-driving vehicles can be properly integrated in and be part of a comprehensive transportation solution.

Ford has partnered with Argo AI to map roads and gather data that will help improve how the self-driving cars move around Austin.

Alongside Washington D.C. and Miami, Austin is the third market that Ford has expanded its autonomous vehicle program to.

Ford and Austin officials believe self-driving vehicles can be part of a comprehensive mobility solution by providing wider access to transportation and more efficient goods delivery.

In a statement released to Medium, Ford CEO Sherif Marakby mentions how Texas continues to be a draw for companies exploring innovative technologies.

"...Texas has signaled ambitious plans for self-driving technology, passing a bill governing autonomous technology in the state while creating a Connected and Autonomous Vehicle Task Force to further study self-driving vehicles." — Ford CEO Sherif Marakby

In the same article, Austin Mayor Steve Adler outlines the positive affects that autonomous vehicles may bring to the growing area. According to Adler, the region's population is on track to double within the next 20 to 25 years.

"Our 20-year goal is for at least 50 percent of people to take advantage of other transportation options...self-driving vehicles offer the potential to expand mobility options for all our residents and present opportunities to increase the capacity of our existing transportation system." — Austin Mayor Steve Adler

