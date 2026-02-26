Families scramble as Medicaid provider makes cuts to autism coverage

The Brief Tiana Brandon, the mother of a nonverbal child with level 2 autism, is appealing to the CEO of Mercy Care to reverse a decision to drop two of Arizona’s largest autism service providers from its Medicaid network. The coverage change threatens to disrupt 40 hours of weekly Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy for Brandon’s son, Micah, forcing the family to find new caregivers for a vulnerable child who relies on a strict routine.



To Tiana Brandon, her son Micah is more than a burst of sunshine.

The young boy is friendly, energetic, and loves to learn, but he also faces the daily challenges of level 2 autism.

What they're saying:

Because Micah is nonverbal, he relies on a village of support, including 40 hours of weekly Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy. That critical care is now at risk as Medicaid provider Mercy Care prepares to drop coverage for two of Arizona’s largest autism service providers, including Centria, where Micah is a patient.

"Children with autism, they work very well with a schedule and with a plan and with a routine," Brandon said. "It would turn our life completely upside down."

The change leaves Brandon facing the daunting task of finding new care. She expressed deep concern over placing her vulnerable, nonverbal son with strangers.

"He cannot speak. He cannot come home and tell me what type of day he’s had," Brandon said. "For me to feel like my juvenile minor child that can't talk is being attacked in such a position is very disheartening."

‘He himself has the power to reverse this’

Brandon is now appealing directly to the CEO of Mercy Care to intervene.

"I would like to let him know that he himself has the power to reverse this," she said. "He himself has the power to save our families in these situations."