Ford recalls over 650K trucks and SUVS windshield wipers can fail

By Associated Press
Published 
Updated 6:04AM
Associated Press
Ford Motor Co. F-150 pickup trucks for sale at a Ford Motor Co. dealership in Colma, California, U.S., on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. Ford Motor Co. is scheduled to release earnings figures on February 4. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty

DETROIT - Ford is recalling more than 650,000 pickup trucks and big SUVs in the U.S. because the windshield wipers can break and fail.

The recall covers certain F-150 pickups, and Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs from the 2020 and 2021 model years. Also included are F-250, 350, 450 and 550 trucks from 2020 through 2022.

Ford's F-Series pickups are the top-selling vehicles in the U.S.

Ford recalling vehicles over oil leaks, trailer braking systems

The company says in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that teeth on the wipers aren't the right height. That can cause the wiper arms to become stripped. Documents say malfunctioning wiper arms can reduce visibility and increase the risk of a crash.

Ford recalls 330,000 Mustangs over rear camera troubles

Dealers will replace both front windshield wiper arms. Owners will be notified by letter starting May 23.

Ford Motor Co. says that as of Feb. 25 it had 754 reports of malfunctioning wiper arms. Some of the trucks were built with higher-torque wiper motors due to the global shortage of computer chips.