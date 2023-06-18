Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from MON 11:00 AM MST until MON 7:00 PM MST, Western Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County
6
Red Flag Warning
from MON 12:00 PM MDT until MON 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Red Flag Warning
from MON 11:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Wind Advisory
from MON 12:00 PM MDT until MON 8:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from MON 11:00 AM MST until MON 7:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Wind Advisory
from MON 11:00 AM MST until MON 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area

Forestry, BLM crews battling brush fire near Kearny

By Kenneth Wong
Published 
Updated 5:57PM
Wildfires
FOX 10 Phoenix

NEAR KEARNY, Ariz. - Officials with the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management say crews are battling a brush fire that is burning to the northwest of Kearny, in Pinal County.

The Kelvin Fire, according to Forestry officials, has burned an estimated 25 acres of land, and Forestry crews, along with Bureau of Land Management crews, are battling the fire.

As a result of the Kelvin Fire, SR 177 is closed in both directions near milepost 155.

"The Florence-Kelvin Highway will also have intermittent closures as Single Engine Air Tankers (SEATs) assist with retardant drops," read a portion of the statement.

(Courtesy: Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management)

(Courtesy: Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management)

Map of where Kearny is located