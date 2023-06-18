Forestry, BLM crews battling brush fire near Kearny

Officials with the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management say crews are battling a brush fire that is burning to the northwest of Kearny, in Pinal County.

The Kelvin Fire, according to Forestry officials, has burned an estimated 25 acres of land, and Forestry crews, along with Bureau of Land Management crews, are battling the fire.

As a result of the Kelvin Fire, SR 177 is closed in both directions near milepost 155.

"The Florence-Kelvin Highway will also have intermittent closures as Single Engine Air Tankers (SEATs) assist with retardant drops," read a portion of the statement.

(Courtesy: Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management)

Map of where Kearny is located