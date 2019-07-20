Forget Area 51: Shelter wants you to raid it for its tin-foil hat wearing dogs

Unless you've been living under a rock, you know about the plan for more than 250,000 people to raid Area 51 in southern Nevada in order to "see them aliens." But who knows what you'll find---and you could probably use some protection, right?

That's where a furry friend comes in.

The Oklahoma City Animal Welfare shelter is encouraging participants to come and 'storm our shelter' instead!

In a Facebook post, the shelter wrote, "We have great animals ready to protect you from the Area 51 aliens."

Keeping with the theme, the shelter posted photos of some of the dogs wearing tin-foil hats that are available to help defend humans in case of an alien invasion.

RELATED: ‘They can't stop all of us': More than 250K pledge to storm Area 51 to uncover alien secrets

One of those dogs is Piper, a 3-year-old Pointer and Boxer mix. Sam is a 3-month-old male Labrador mix.

Visitors to the shelter's Facebook page are getting quite a kick out of the clever promotion.

Advertisement

"Well done OKC, this is brilliant! I hope you get a ton of adoptions!"