Former Arizona lawmaker Rusty Bowers receives high civilian honor from President Joe Biden

Former State Rep. Rusty Bowers was among 11 other people who were presented with a high civilian honor by President Joe Biden.

Bowers, who has left politics, made national headlines after pushing back on an attempt to overthrow the 2020 Election. On Jan. 6, Bowers was presented with the Presidential Citizens Award, which is the second-highest civilian honor for the United States.

"In a dire hour of democracy, he put country before party by refusing attempts to decertify the 2020 Election," said an announcer during the ceremony.

Weeks after losing the 2020 Election, then-President Donald Trump placed a call to Bowers, pressuring him to replace the electors that were committed to Biden.

Bowers refused Trump's request.

"The most important thing to me was to tell the truth, and that's all everyone needs to hear, is the truth," said Bowers.

As a result, the Arizona Republican Party censured Bowers.

"(Bowers) is no longer a Republican in good standing & we call on Republicans to replace him at the ballot box in the August primary," Arizona Republican Party chair Kelli Ward tweeted on July 19, 2022.

Bowers went on to lose his re-election bid.

"I lent my services to my district, but Mr. Trump and company turned me down," Bowers said in Dec. 2022.

"His courage is part of the reason why he lost his election last year," said President Biden. "Rusty, you're an example to every young man and woman planning to enter politics about what integrity is all about, and I'm not exaggerating. Thank you, thank you for your integrity and your honor."

