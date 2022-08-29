Police investigating another shooting at Sandbar Mexican Grill in Gilbert

For the second time in the past few months, police are investigating a shooting at a Gilbert restaurant that left a person injured.

Gilbert Police say the shooting happened early Sunday morning outside the Sandbar Mexican Grill, located near San Tan Village Parkway and Williams Field Road.

The incident began with a fight in the parking lot, which escalated into a shooting.

A 27-year-old man who was shot was hospitalized but is expected to survive.

No arrests have been made.

Back in May, one person was shot after an argument inside the restaurant escalated into a shooting in the parking lot.

The suspect in that shooting remains on the loose.

If you have any information on either shooting, you're asked to call police at 480-503-6500 or submit a tip online at glbrt.is/GPDSubmitATip.

