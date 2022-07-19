Suspect sought in shooting at Sandbar Mexican Grill in Gilbert

Police are asking for help in identifying a man accused of shooting someone outside a Gilbert restaurant.

According to Gilbert Police, the shooting happened at 1 a.m. on May 8 outside the Sandbar Mexican Grill, located near San Tan Village Parkway and Williams Field Road.

The suspect allegedly got into an argument with someone inside the restaurant, which spilled into the parking lot where the suspect shot the victim twice.

The victim was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries and the suspect fled the scene in a red Dodge Challenger.

The suspect is described as a Black man in his late-20s-to-early-30s. He has short dreadlocks and was wearing a hat, tank top and shorts.

If you have any information, you're asked to call police at 480-503-6500 or submit a tip online at glbrt.is/GPDSubmitATip.

