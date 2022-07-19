Expand / Collapse search

Suspect sought in shooting at Sandbar Mexican Grill in Gilbert

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Suspect sought in shooting at Gilbert restaurant

The suspect allegedly got into an argument with someone inside Sandbar Mexican Grill, which spilled into the parking lot where the suspect shot the victim twice.

GILBERT, Ariz. - Police are asking for help in identifying a man accused of shooting someone outside a Gilbert restaurant.

According to Gilbert Police, the shooting happened at 1 a.m. on May 8 outside the Sandbar Mexican Grill, located near San Tan Village Parkway and Williams Field Road.

The suspect allegedly got into an argument with someone inside the restaurant, which spilled into the parking lot where the suspect shot the victim twice.

The victim was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries and the suspect fled the scene in a red Dodge Challenger.

The suspect is described as a Black man in his late-20s-to-early-30s. He has short dreadlocks and was wearing a hat, tank top and shorts.

If you have any information, you're asked to call police at 480-503-6500 or submit a tip online at glbrt.is/GPDSubmitATip.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: