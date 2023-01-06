Electrical fire breaks out at north Phoenix hotel for 2nd time in less than a week

For the second time in less than a week, firefighters battled an electrical fire that broke out at a north Phoenix hotel.

Phoenix Fire says a man was reportedly shocked while doing electrical work on Jan. 6 at the Sheraton Phoenix Crescent hotel, located near Interstate 17 and Dunlap Avenue.

The victim is in stable condition. No other injuries were reported.

"We had an electrical issue that produced smoke and fire on the fourth floor," Capt. Scott Douglas said. "There are no people that will be displaced because this place was vacant from the fire that happened a few days ago."

On New Year's Day, more than 100 people were forced to evacuate the hotel when an apparent electrical fire broke out on the fifth floor.

No injuries were reported during that incident.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Firefighters battled an electrical fire at a north Phoenix high-rise hotel on Jan. 6. It was the second time in less than a week that a fire broke out at the hotel. (Phoenix Fire Department)

