Electrical fire breaks out on fifth floor of Phoenix hotel

PHOENIX - An apparent electrical fire broke out at a hotel in Phoenix Sunday night on the fifth floor, the fire department said, forcing more than 100 people to evacuate.

The fire broke out around 7 p.m. near 27th and Dunlap avenues at the Sheraton Phoenix Crescent hotel. Due to the nature of the fire, additional crews responded, says Phoenix Fire Capt. Joe Huggins.

There were more than 200 firefighters who responded.

"In high-rise fires, you're dealing with a lot of occupants, a lot of people in an unfamiliar surrounding and with the fire department, time is of the essence. One room can go to two, three, four or five," Huggins says.

The quick response, he says, is paramount to saving lives and the building.

The fire has been put out the cause is under investigation.

No further information is available.