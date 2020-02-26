Former Arizona priest indicted on sex assault charges dies

article

A former Arizona priest who was indicted on sexual assault charges earlier this year has died.

John "Jack" Spaulding died on February 25, according to a statement from the Diocese of Phoenix.

"We understand how difficult and painful this is for his family, the community of believers, and in a particular way for the individuals who came forward with allegations and their families. Seeking truth and justice was a shared desire. His death prevents this process here on earth and brings sadness, anger and hurt on many levels.

Spaulding was an ordained priest of the Diocese of Phoenix who was removed from priestly ministry in 2011 because of credible allegations of sexual misconduct with minors. He was found guilty by a special tribunal convened by the Congregation of the Doctrine of the Faith (CDF) in 2014. As part of the trial it was recommended to the Holy See that he be dismissed from the clerical state, he appealed the case and it remained pending at the time of his death. In January 2020, Spaulding was indicted for multiple counts of sexual misconduct with minors.

Our Christian faith calls us to look to the one who is the source of truth, justice and mercy – Jesus Christ. We remain focused on Our Savior’s pledge to bring justice and mercy, healing and light, charity and ultimately peace."

Spaulding was charged by a Maricopa County Grand Jury in January with six felony counts of sexual misconduct with a minor and a felony count of molestation of a child.

The alleged crimes happened between 2003 and 2007. Spaulding was accused of sexually abusing two boys who were under the age of 15 at the time. He was a priest at St. Gabriel's Catholic Church in Phoenix and St. Tim's Catholic Church in Mesa when the alleged acts happened.

The Maricopa Attorney's Office says they will file a motion to dismiss the charges following Spaulding's death.