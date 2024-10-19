Former AZ Dept. of Health employee charged in alleged scam; Double shooting leaves 1 dead | Nightly Roundup

From a former Arizona Department of Health employee charged in a Medicaid fraud scam to a double shooting in Phoenix that left a man dead after he was driven to a hospital by his family, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, Oct. 19.

1. Former AZ Department of Health employee charged with Medicaid Fraud

A former employee at the Department of Health was among eight people charged in a Medicaid fraud scheme that paid out millions of dollars for unprovided services.

2. One person was killed and another injured in a double shooting in Phoenix

Police investigate a double shooting near Indian School Road and 83rd Avenue.

Authorities say a man shot was rushed to the hospital by family members before he was pronounced dead. Police said another person was injured in the shooting.

3. ‘Lieutenant Dan’ arrested in Tampa

A man who went viral in Tampa for riding out Hurricane Helene and Milton while living in his boat was arrested for trespassing and failure to appear in court for previous charges.

4. 17-year-old stabbed at Peoria High School football game

A 17-year-old was stabbed in the abdomen at the Peoria High School homecoming football game on Oct. 19. Authorities say he was not a student and homecoming festivities will continue.

5. Fire at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Casa Grande under investigation

A fire at the St. Anthony of Padua Church in Casa Grande has left the community in shambles as many say it was a staple of the community.

