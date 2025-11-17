Former Border Patrol agent sentenced over bribery scheme: USAO

The Brief Former Border Patrol agent Jorge J. Jimenez has been sentenced to 6.5 years in prison for his role in a bribery scheme, according to the United States Attorney's Office. Jimenez was convicted in April 2025 of conspiring with at least two others to allow certain vehicles to pass through his vehicle checkpoint lane along I-19.



Officials with the United States Attorney's Office say a Nogales area man who was once a Border Patrol agent has been sentenced for his role in a bribery scheme.

What we know:

According to a statement released on Nov. 17, 54-year-old Jorge J. Jimenez was sentenced on Oct. 30 to 78 months, or 6.5 years, in prison, along with a total of $15,100 in fines and assessments, after he was convicted of Conspiracy to Commit Honest services Wire Fraud.

Dig deeper:

Officials said Jimenez worked as a Border Patrol agent since 2010, and during his trial, prosecutors showed that between June and early October 2024, Jimenez "conspired with at least two individuals located in Mexico to allow previously agreed-upon "load" vehicles to pass through his designated checkpoint lane without inspection."

At the time, officials said Jimenez was assigned to the I-19 checkpoint. The I-19 is a freeway that connects Tucson to the U.S. - Mexico Border at Nogales.

"The individuals in Mexico handled arrangements and the receipt of payment, and Jimenez allowed the vehicles to pass through his assigned lane and provided information about activities at the checkpoint to his coordinators. Jimenez expected to be paid approximately $20,000, with the money exchanged in Mexico.

Per a previous statement, a jury convicted Jimenez on April 25.