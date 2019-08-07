Former Goodyear teacher Brittany Zamora sentenced to 20 years for having sex with boy

A former elementary school teacher has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for sexually abusing a 13-year-old student.

A judge Friday opted not to give Brittany Ann Zamora the maximum sentence possible under a plea agreement arising from multiple sexual encounters with the boy in a classroom at Las Brisas Academy in Goodyear and in her car in 2018.

In addition to 20 years in prison, 28-year-old Zamora was sentenced to lifetime probation and must register as a sex offender. She took a plea deal and is guilty of sexual conduct with a minor, attempted molestation of a child, and public sexual indecency in connection to a sexual relationship with a young student.

Investigators learned Zamora initially made contact with the victim through text messages during a school break and started a relationship shortly thereafter. Zamora had a sexual encounter with the 13-year-old at least once at school while another minor was in the room.

"I'm sorry for any stress or pain I may have caused," said Zamora. "I'm ashamed of my actions and completely remorseful, and I fully regret what took place."

"Today's sentencing is fitting for an individual who exploited her position as a teacher to groom and then abuse a young teen student," said Maricopa County Attorney Bill Montgomery. "Prosecutors and law enforcement will continue to be relentless in making Arizona the most unwelcome place for child sex predators."

"Let this sink into your head. Your mind is foul, your heart is ugly, and you disgust me," said a woman, in court. "You should be embarrassed and ashamed of yourself."

Meanwhile, the victims' attorney has already filed civil lawsuits against Zamora's husband, the principal of Las Brisas Academy, and the Liberty Elementary School District. Zamora's husband has already settled his end of the lawsuit.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.