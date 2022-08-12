Former presidential yacht 'Sequoia' to be restored at Maine shipyard

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until FRI 3:00 PM MST, Yuma County
16
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 11:46 AM MST until FRI 3:00 PM MST, Yavapai County
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 10:53 AM MST until FRI 2:00 PM MST, Yavapai County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from FRI 11:39 AM MST until FRI 12:30 PM MST, Pima County
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 11:38 AM MST until FRI 2:45 PM MST, Pima County
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 10:42 AM MST until FRI 2:15 PM MST, Mohave County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from FRI 11:51 AM MST until FRI 1:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 10:25 AM MST until FRI 4:30 PM MST, La Paz County, Yuma County
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 11:24 AM MST until FRI 2:30 PM MST, Coconino County
Flood Watch
until FRI 11:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flood Watch
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until FRI 11:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Flood Watch
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until SAT 1:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Flood Advisory
from FRI 10:32 AM MST until FRI 2:30 PM MST, Yuma County
Flood Advisory
from FRI 11:04 AM MST until FRI 1:00 PM MST, Pima County, Pinal County
Flood Advisory
from FRI 10:59 AM MST until FRI 2:00 PM MST, Coconino County
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Former presidential yacht 'Sequoia' to be restored at Maine shipyard

By AP Staff
Published 
Maine
Associated Press
GettyImages-115463001.jpg article

File: The USS Sequoia presidential yacht with Denmark's Queen Margrethe and Prince Consort Henrik on board cruises on Potomac river in Washington, DC in June, 2011. (YURI GRIPAS/AFP via Getty Images)

Expand

BELFAST, Maine - A private shipyard is preparing for a painstaking stem-to-stern restoration of a floating piece of presidential history.

The Sequoia is a 1925 motor yacht that served eight presidents before being sold by President Jimmy Carter in 1977.

French & Webb, a custom boat building company, was tapped for the restoration by the current owner. Strict guidelines must be followed because the vessel is on the National Register of Historic Places.

"It’s slowly happening, but the needle is moving," Todd French told the Bangor Daily News.

GettyImages-99624213.jpg

Photo of the U.S.S. Sequoia, Presidential Yacht, from 1932. (Photo By Tom Williams/Roll Call/Getty Images)

Expand

For now, the 104-foot vessel remains under a white tarp. Behind the scenes, workers have created a three-dimensional model because the original design plans couldn't be found, and assembled materials including longleaf pine from the Southeast and white oak from Denmark.

Once the physical work begins, likely in the spring, the restoration of the Sequoia should be a three-year project, he said.

Over the years, several different vessels have served as a floating White House for presidents.

GettyImages-99624207.jpg

The main bedroom in U.S.S. Sequoia, Presidential Yacht. (Photo By Tom Williams/Roll Call/Getty Images)

Expand

The Sequoia was designed by a Norwegian-born naval architect and went through a couple of owners before going up for sale following the stock market crash of 1929.

President Herbert Hoover encouraged the Navy to buy the vessel, and began using it as a presidential yacht.

GettyImages-525184141.jpg

President Franklin D Roosevelt onboard the Presidential yacht Sequoia, 1935. (Photo by PhotoQuest/Getty Images)

This Sequoia holds plenty of presidential history: John Kennedy celebrated his last birthday aboard the vessel; Harry Truman held atomic arms talks with the leaders of Canada and Great Britain after World War II; and Richard Nixon hosted Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev.

The vessel, which is owned by FE Partners LLC, a private investment firm based Washington, D.C., has been in Belfast since 2019. The pandemic delayed the start of work.