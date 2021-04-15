Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
until THU 9:00 PM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
5
Red Flag Warning
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Red Flag Warning
from THU 12:00 PM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
Wind Advisory
until THU 9:00 PM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains

Former VP Pence undergoes heart surgery to implant pacemaker

By Thomas Barrabi
Published 
News
FOX News
article

WASHINGTON - Former Vice President Mike Pence underwent surgery to implant a pacemaker after experiencing a slow heart rate, his office disclosed on Thursday.

Pence, 61, had a successful procedure to implant the device on Wednesday, according to a press release. He is expected to make a full recovery and return to normal activity within days.

"My family has been truly blessed by the work of these dedicated healthcare professionals," Pence said in a statement.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.