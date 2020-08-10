Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from MON 8:02 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
4
Excessive Heat Watch
from THU 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Cave Creek/New River, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Dripping Springs
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Tonto Basin, San Carlos, Globe/Miami
Excessive Heat Watch
from WED 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Tonto Basin, San Carlos, Globe/Miami

Former WWE wrestler James 'Kamala' Harris dies at 70

By Kelly Taylor Hayes
Published 
Updated 47 mins ago
WWE
FOX TV Digital Team

Former WWE wrestler James ‘Kamala’ Harris dies

He made his WWF debut in 1984.

Former WWE wrestler James “Kamala” Harris has died at age 70, the wrestling company said.

The 6-foot-7, 380-pound Harris, who performed in the ring as Kamala, battled many of wrestling’s superstars, including Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker and Andre the Giant. He made his WWF debut in 1984, the company said.

James “Kamala” Harris is pictured in a provided image. (Photo credit: WWE)

“He terrorized opponents and thrilled audiences in Mid-South, World Class Championship Wrestling, WCW and WWE until 2006,” the WWE said.

Many honored Harris on social media using the hashtag #RipKamala, including former wrestler Elijah Burke.

"Another legend who deserved to be in @WWE Hall of Fame and ALIVE when that time came," Burke wrote, also known as "Da Pope." "An all around great talent and good guy that got over and stood out wherever he went. RIP to the great 'Ugandan Giant' Kamala. His memory will live on forever."

This story was reported from Cincinnati.