Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
6
Excessive Heat Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Air Quality Alert
until SAT 9:00 PM MST, Pinal County
Air Quality Alert
until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Mini corn dogs recalled for possible spoilage

By FOX TV Digital Team
Published 
Recalls
FOX TV Stations
a819a6a9- article

Product labels provided by the Food Safety and Inspection Service

A popular snack has been recalled over concerns that the product may be possibly spoiled.

Nearly 77,000 lbs. of Foster Farms’ mini corn dogs have been recalled after being shipped to stores across the country. 

The snack was produced on April 24, 2023 and came in a 1.83 lb. resealable bag with lot codes 123114 and 223114, and best if used by date of 4/23/24.

The product subject to recall bears the establishment number "P- 9136" printed on the package. 

usda-corn-dog-recall-label-bkgd.jpg

Product labels provided by the Food Safety and Inspection Service

The problem was discovered after some consumers complained that the product had an odor, off appearance and unpleasant taste, according to the Food Safety and Inspection Service.

No known cases of adverse reactions have been confirmed. 

RELATED: Frozen fruit bags sold at major grocers recalled over listeria concerns

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

This story was reported from Detroit. 