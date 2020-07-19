Four people arrested during downtown Phoenix protest on July 18

article

Four people have been arrested following a night of protests in downtown Phoenix on July 18, police say.

Several dozen people started protesting that evening near 3rd Avenue and Washington Street, and the marching lasted for several hours.

Police say the group stopped to block major streets and ignored warnings to clear the roadway, and four people were arrested as a result.

Those arrested include:

Kristen Bird, 29, for obstructing a public thoroughfare and resisting arrest

Jonah Ivy, 22, for obstructing a public thoroughfare

Christian Lee Percy, 27, for obstructing a public thoroughfare, aggravated assault on an officer and resisting arrest

Ryan Tice, 22, for obstructing a public thoroughfare and for trying to keep officers from arresting one of the other suspects

All four people have been booked into Maricopa County Jail.

