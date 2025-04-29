Fraud case tied to unlicensed treatment facility in motel; deadly U.S. 60 crash l Morning News Brief

article
The Morning News Brief on Tuesday, April 29, 2025. (KSAZ-TV)
An unlicensed treatment facility operated out of a Phoenix motel has been linked to a multi-million-dollar fraud case; one person died in a crash along an East Valley freeway; and more. Here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of April 29.
1. Motel tied to clinic convicted of fraud
Featured
FOX 10 Investigator Justin Lum is uncovering how an unlicensed treatment facility operated out of a Phoenix motel with ties to a multi-million-dollar fraud case.
2. Deadly East Valley freeway crash
Featured
One person died at the hospital following a crash early Tuesday morning along the eastbound lanes of the U.S. 60 at Sossaman Road.
3. Compounding pharmacies to halt semaglutide sales
Featured
Compounding pharmacies will no longer be allowed to create semaglutide injections, a generic and cheaper version of Ozempic and Wegovy. This comes after a judge rejected a bid by these pharmacies to keep selling the mixture.
4. Woman indicted in man's alleged drug death
Featured
For the first time under a new Arizona law, authorities say a person in Maricopa County has been charged for selling fentanyl that resulted in someone's death.
5. Let's go on a hunt for gold!
Featured
FOX 10's Steve Nielsen went hunting for gold with Prospector Raw of Pay Streak Gold Panning & Prospecting Adventures near Morristown as the selling price per ounce is up to more than $3,000.
Today's weather
Featured
A bit warmer today in the Valley, but still a nice day. We'll see a high near 87°F.