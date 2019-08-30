Freshmen paired up with upperclassmen at Queen Creek High School in order to ease transition into high school life

Starting high school can be an overwhelming experience, but a program at Queen Creek High School is pairing up new students with upperclassmen to make that transition a little easier.

It's all part of Link Crew, a club at school that pairs a junior or senior with a freshman trying to navigate the tough terrain of high school.

"It’s almost like an older sister figure and look up to you," said Hayven Shuster, a Link leader. "If you need help, I am there."

Hayven said she is constantly checking in with the freshman she has been paired up with, to see if they need help with school work, friend drama or just making sure they have a friend at school. Freshmen say having a leader show them around high school has made all the difference.

"It helped me because I came into high school being shy and kept to myself, but being able to have someone I could talk to and already knowing people that are in my classes are nice and makes it easier," said Jaelin Garcia.

Advisor Sharon Rowe and school staff say they have seen increases of students dealing with depression and even suicidal thoughts.

"All of us teachers want the kids to know they feel at home and accepted within our school, especially with suicide, social media and anxiety," said Rowe.

Now because of Link Crew, all of the students have built-in support, so they know they have value and know they aren't alone.

Every single freshman gets a Link leader, which means there are 600 freshmen to 100 Link leaders.