Friends, family remember life of 7-Eleven clerk who was killed in west Phoenix

A small memorial now sits outside a west Phoenix 7-Eleven to remember a store clerk, Abdul Rustamzai, who was shot there last week after an argument.

"Abdul was a part of our community, and he made everyone happy," said Nathan Sanchez, Abdul's friend. "For him not to be here and be a part of our community anymore, it's devastating because he makes people feel good every day."

Sanchez was a customer of the convenience store at 99th Avenue and Indian School Road and became friends with Abdul over the five years he worked there.

"It was important for him to get to know the people he was dealing with, and it's so tragic to see everything that happened to him -- it's horrible," Sanchez said.

Police say the suspect, 25-year-old Tony Blunk, went to the store to pick up a Postmates order.

Blunk got into some kind of argument with Abdul that soon escalated - and at some point, Blunk shot him in the parking lot.

Now, friends and family are having to come to terms with this senseless act of violence. They say Abdul left his home county of Afghanistan to live the American dream.

Abdul leaves behind a wife and two kids.

The suspect, Tony Blunk, is now facing murder charges.

Visit the GoFundMe for Abdul Rustamzai's family here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/abdul-rustamzai