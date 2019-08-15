'Friends' fans: Central Perk pop-up coffee shops are coming to Los Angeles

Friends fans are in for a treat: Central Perk is coming to Los Angeles.

Celebrating 25 years of the television series “Friends,” The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf will transform its locations on the 3rd Street Promenade in Santa Monica and on Beverly Blvd. in West Hollywood into two Central Perk Cafe pop-up shops.

The "Instagram-worthy" installations will be open August 16 through August 23. The pop-ups will be open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. daily.

Fans of the show will be able to take pictures on the iconic Central Perk orange sofa as they sip on "Friends"-themed beverages.

All of the to-go cups will have a limited-edition collectable Central Perk coffee cup sleeve. Each sleeve will be printed with one of eight "fan-favorite quotes from the show."

The exclusive specialty drinks include: The Rachel Matcha Latte, The Joey Mango Cold Brew Tea, The Chandler Caramel Coconut Latte, The Ross Classic Flat White, The Monica Midnight Mocha Cold Brew and The Phoebe Cookies & Cream Ice Blended drink.