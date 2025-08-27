From parents to police, Gilbert forum addresses teen violence and prevention

The Brief In response to rising incidents of teen violence, community leaders and parents attended a forum hosted by the Maricopa County Attorney's Office and the Chandler Police Department to discuss prevention and solutions. Speakers, including the stepmother of a teen killed in a high-profile case, stressed the importance of communication between parents and children and the need for community partnerships to address the issue.



Community leaders and parents gathered at a forum on Wednesday to address the growing problem of teen violence in the Valley, sharing strategies and personal stories to find community-oriented solutions.

What we know:

Incidents like the recent fatal stabbing of 16-year-old Michael Montoya II and a separate incident in which a 16-year-old was beaten for his shoes are part of an increasing and concerning trend.

"I think the statistics are concerning," Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said. "We're here to educate people about the prevalence of teen violence to come up with some community-oriented solutions."

Mitchell and other experts discussed the latest trends in teen violence and what can be done to protect kids and keep them out of the criminal justice system.

Chandler Police Chief Bryan Chapman said teen violence is not inevitable and can be prevented through partnerships between teens and community members.

"Engaging in those conversations, having some tangible outcomes and partnership with some consistency to it, these are the only ways that we're going to start making some inroads," Chapman said.

What they're saying:

The forum also provided a space for families personally affected by violence, including Melissa Ciconte, the stepmother of Preston Lord, who was beaten outside a Halloween party in Queen Creek in 2023 and died shortly after.

"Everybody thinks that will never happen to their child," Ciconte said. "And unfortunately, it happened to Preston."

Ciconte said she attended the forum to encourage communication between parents and their children.

"We know that we'll never eradicate teen violence, but if we can help decrease the likelihood of it, it's beneficial," Ciconte said. "Just making sure parents have those crucial conversations with their youth and see what's going on in their lives at home, at school, in their extracurricular activities."

For Samantha Kluger, who brought her son Ben to the event, the message was vital.

"As a mother of a teen child, it's important to listen because one choice can completely alter your life," Kluger said. "I want my child to know that one bad decision can really change things."