Gabriel Facio: Procession, funeral service for slain Apache Junction officer

The Brief A procession and funeral service will be held on June 16 for Apache Junction Officer Gabriel Facio. Facio died after being shot by a suspect during a traffic stop on June 2. Facio's funeral service is open to the public. It begins at 10 a.m.



On June 16, an Apache Junction police officer who was killed in the line of duty will be laid to rest.

A procession and funeral service are scheduled to take place in honor of Officer Gabriel Facio.

The backstory:

Ofc. Facio was shot during a traffic stop on June 2 near Ironwood Drive and Elliot Road. He died at the hospital six days later.

According to police, the suspect in the shooting, 37-year-old Roger Nunez, got out of his car during the traffic stop and opened fire.

Ofc. Facio was shot in the face. Nunez was also shot but survived.

Procession honors Ofc. Facio

Ahead of Monday's funeral, the public was invited to stand along the procession route to pay their respects to Ofc. Facio. The route began at the Apache Junction Police Department, near Idaho Road and Superstition Boulevard, at 7:45 a.m.

It then traveled west along Superstition Boulevard to the Mountain View Funeral Home, near Sossaman Road and Main Street. That's where several Valley law enforcement agencies joined Apache Junction Police. From there, the route proceeded along University Drive to the Central Christian Church, near Lindsay Road and Adobe Street.

What you can do:

The funeral service starts at 10 a.m. Services are open to the public.

FOX 10 will stream Ofc. Facio's funeral service live. You can watch it at the top of this page.

