Gas prices in Arizona are 70 cents lower than this time last year

article

The Brief Gas prices in Arizona went down by one cent month over month. Year-over-year, the average price per gallon in Arizona has dropped by 70 cents. Overall, however, the price per gallon in Arizona is the 11th-most expensive in the country.



Gas prices continue to slide in Arizona as the average price for a gallon dipped by a penny this month and is down 70 cents compared to this time last year.

The average price of a gallon is currently $3.29 per gallon, which is considerably lower than the average of $3.99 that it was this time last year, according to AAA.

Watch FOX 10 Phoenix live:

Local perspective:

Around the state, Phoenix has the highest price at $3.43 per gallon, followed by Flagstaff at $3.20, Tucson at $3.09 and Yuma at $2.98.

Big picture view:

The state average in Arizona is just outside the top 10 most expensive in the nation, however.

Idaho and Utah are tied for ninth with an average price per gallon of $3.30, one penny more expensive than Arizona, which comes in at 11th.

The most expensive states for gas are California ($4.82), Hawaii ($4.49) and Washington state ($4.26).

Those are the only three states that have an average price per gallon over $4.

The other side:

In contrast, Mississippi ($2.64), Louisiana ($2.70), Oklahoma ($2.73) and Arkansas ($2.74) are the cheapest states for gas and the only states with a price per gallon under $2.75.