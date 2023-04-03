Gas prices could hit $4 a gallon after OPEC production cut

Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until TUE 7:00 PM MST, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County
12
Red Flag Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County
High Wind Warning
until TUE 12:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
High Wind Warning
until MON 11:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Flood Warning
until FRI 5:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Maricopa County, Maricopa County, Maricopa County, Maricopa County, Maricopa County, Maricopa County
Airport Weather Warning
until MON 9:00 PM MST, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix
Freeze Watch
from WED 2:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 AM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
Wind and Dust Advisory
until MON 11:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Wind Advisory
from MON 2:00 PM MST until MON 11:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Wind Advisory
until MON 11:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Wind Advisory
until TUE 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Dust Storm Warning
from MON 6:14 PM MST until MON 8:15 PM MST, La Paz County

Gas prices could hit $4 a gallon after OPEC production cut

By Daniella Genovese
Published 
Environment
FOX Business
38de0e8a- article

Los Angeles, CaliforniaSept. 26, 2022 Gas prices are going up in Southern California on Sept. 26, 2022. A man fills his truck in Torrance, CA. He said he normally pays $70 to fill up, but today its $130 on Sept. 26, 2022. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles

Expand

A surprise production cut by OPEC members is expected to pump up gasoline prices just ahead of the busy summer driving season. 

Phil Flynn, a senior analyst at Price Futures Group and FOX Business contributor, said the cuts of up to 1.15 million barrels per day could cause gas prices to rise by at least 26 cents. 

As of Monday, regular gasoline averaged roughly $3.50, according to AAA. If Flynn's prediction holds, it could mean gasoline prices will climb above $4 per gallon as summer nears.

U.S. oil prices soared above $80 per barrel on the developments.

Officer, bystander save man from burning car on Vegas strip

Police video shows an officer and a bystander rescue a man from a smoking car as it erupts into flames on the Las Vegas strip.

Minus the move from OPEC, Flynn noted that prices will increase between 10 and 15 cents anyway when refineries change the gasoline blend during the summer driving season.  

"We will see some expanded refinery capacity in a few months, but if I were a motorist I'd prepare for the worst and hope for the best," Flynn told FOX Business.

This comes at a time when consumers are being hammered by high inflation, which rose 6% year over year in February. 

RUSSIAN OIL REROUTED TO ‘FRIENDLY’ COUNTRIES AT NO DECREASE IN SALES, OFFICIALS CLAIM

Further complicating matters, though, is hurricane season – less than 60 days away – which could disrupt oil production, and drive up the price of gas even more, according to Lipow Oil Associates President Andy Lipow.

"A major storm making landfall along the Gulf Coast, where 15% of the nation’s oil production and over 45% of the nation’s refinery capacity is located, can result in a significant supply disruption sending prices even higher," Lipow previously told FOX Business. 

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Oil production rose to nearly 12.5 million barrels per day in January, which is the highest level since March 2020, according to data from the Energy Information Administration.

Read more of this story from FOX Business