Gator spotted in Florida neighborhood with its legs, eyes, and mouth taped shut

Longwood resident Barbara Thornton told FOX 35 that she was walking her dog about two weeks ago when she saw a 7-foot-long alligator with its legs, eyes, and mouth taped shut.

She said that the gator was still alive and floating by the shore, so she called the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and a trapper caught it.

"It’s very sad. It makes you wonder about the human condition and how someone could be so cruel to do something like this," she said.

Just a month ago, another family in Thornton's neighborhood found a different gator taped up as well.

A $1,500 reward is being offered for any information that leads to an arrest in this case. Thornton and her husband donated $500 of that reward, with Gatorland contributing the other $1,000.

"We really want to catch these people. We want these people to understand that this is cruel. We can’t do this to our wildlife, any wildlife in our community," Thornton added.

Gatorland also said that they are "committed to the protection of alligators, educating the public about alligators and rescuing nuisance alligators that would otherwise be euthanized by trappers all as part of its Gatorland Global conservation program. "

