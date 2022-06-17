Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim
Red Flag Warning
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SAT 9:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
Red Flag Warning
until FRI 11:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
Fire Weather Watch
from SUN 11:00 AM MDT until SUN 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Fire Weather Watch
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Western Mogollon Rim
Lake Wind Advisory
until SAT 9:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind Advisory
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Western Mogollon Rim
Wind Advisory
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Western Mogollon Rim
Wind Advisory
until SAT 9:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts

Georgia man wanted for killing his father caught on Detroit's east side

By David Komer online producer
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit
Brandon Williams-Griffin (Clayton County Police Department)

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Georgia homicide suspect wanted for killing his father was found and arrested in Detroit on Friday.

Brandon Williams-Griffin was taken into custody during a sting at 7 D's Towing on the 5700 block of Nevada near Mound Road on the city's east side.

Griffin was in Detroit where he has ties, and had been scheduled to buy a car there when police - made of a collaboration of the U.S. Marshals, Clayton County Police Department and Detroit police, caught him.

One witness told FOX 2 that at about 1 p.m. she saw all the "commotion" including numerous police cars including a tank, blocking off the street near the business.

Griffin is wanted for allegedly killing his 78-year-old father, Joseph Griffin on June 10 during an argument in Rex, Georgia. During the argument, police say Brandon Williams-Griffin shot his father with a firearm, who died from his injuries.

He fled Georgia with warrants for malice murder, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.


 